Bridge strike closes US-26 bridge and right lane of eastbound I-84 in Caldwell

The Idaho Transportation Department has closed the right lane of eastbound Interstate 84 north of Caldwell near the U.S. Highway 26 Interchange (Exit 26) after a vehicle struck the bridge over I-84 this morning.

The right lane of eastbound I-84 is expected to remain closed for several hours while maintenance crews remove loose metal from the bridge.

The US-26 bridge is also closed pending an inspection to assess the extent of the damage. ITD will reopen lanes on the bridge as soon as it is safe to do so. Drivers should slow down, use caution in the area and expect delays while crews respond. Travelers are encouraged to check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest closure information.