Inmedix Launches CloudHRV Nationwide, Bringing FDA-Cleared HRV Measurement to Physicians Across the U.S.

Inmedix CloudHRV System

The Seattle-based company offers commercial delivery to clinics nationwide, marking 25 years of research into how the brain shapes health and treatment response

NORMANDY PARK, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix®, Inc. (“Inmedix”), a medical diagnostics company pioneering the measurement of autonomic nervous system (ANS) biology within the brain, today announced the nationwide commercial launch of its CloudHRV® platform. Following FDA clearance in 2025, the company has begun delivering its devices to medical practices across the country, making its proprietary CloudHRV available to clinicians in all 50 states, with hundreds already on the waitlist.

The CloudHRV System measures the function of the ANS – the body's fight-or-flight (sympathetic) and rest/recovery (parasympathetic) activity – and delivers objective point-of-care data to physicians in the exam room. It represents a milestone in modern HRV assessment, with scalability, precision, and affordability for both patients and clinicians in the clinical setting. As of July 2026, a limited number of US physicians have conducted more than 1,950 procedures performed to date.

The launch addresses a long-standing gap across many disease states. One example is autoimmune diseases and fibromyalgia, which affect roughly 15 million Americans, yet an estimated 75% of treatments fail. This leaves patients in prolonged trial-and-error cycles and contributes to billions of dollars spent on therapies that don't work.

“During my career as a rheumatologist, I saw seemingly identical patients respond differently to the same treatment,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, CEO and co-founder of Inmedix. “ANS biology appeared to be the missing vital sign. Now we can measure it with precision in just a few minutes, in the exam room, and give physicians something they’ve never had before: objective ANS indices to guide decisions.”

How It Works

CloudHRV measures the ANS resting state through a simple, non-invasive, in-office process. A patient lies down for five minutes with standard ECG pads on their wrists and ankles. The device captures the variation in time between heartbeats, transmits it to the Inmedix cloud for proprietary analysis, and returns it to the physician's screen in approximately 10 seconds.

“Understanding how the nervous system controls and even inhibits inflammation has reshaped how we think about autoimmune disease. Treating it is one half of the equation; measuring it is the other,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, President and CEO, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and Inmedix advisor and Board Director. “Inmedix has built a way to bring that measurement into the exam room in minutes. This is a major advance for Neuroimmunology, and for patients."

Inmedix's research, as well as independent clinical publications, have shown that ANS state at rest can be a key determinant of disease severity and treatment response. Yet medicine has had no reliable way to measure it. Proprietary, precision CloudHRV in the clinic changes that reality in a convenient and actionable way.

“As we learn more and more about the ANS, an understanding of a single person's HRV becomes increasingly important,” said Lee Simon, MD, rheumatologist, biopharmaceutical consultant, and former FDA Division Director of Analgesic, Anti- inflammatory and Ophthalmologic Drug Products. “To approach patients with precision therapies, this is required knowledge. The CloudHRV System is a recently FDA-cleared medical device that provides precision medical-grade HRV measurements. In analyzing various syndromes as well as established diseases, the ability to perform such precision assessment of HRV provides important insight into the state of the ANS.”

The technology draws on over two decades of research by practicing rheumatologist Andrew Holman, MD. His research into the role of ANS function in treatment response helped establish 'immuno-autonomics' as a recognized term in medical literature, validated across 15 clinical studies involving nearly 1,500 patients.

“I am honored to have been a part of this exciting development program,” said Vibeke Strand, MD, FACP, MACR, Adjunct Clinical Professor, Division of Immunology/Rheumatology at Stanford University. “As a member of the Scientific Advisory Board, I have witnessed the results of 25 years of research as well as corporate development that have resulted in CloudHRV. It is a unique device that allows physicians to monitor their patients’ autonomic nervous system, assessing stress. It offers a valuable means to assess patients’ health and for monitoring therapy, particularly as demonstrated in rheumatology.”

The Inmedix® CloudHRV System is intended to acquire, display, and record electrocardiographic (ECG) information to measure heart rate variability (HRV). These measurements are not intended for any specific clinical diagnosis. The clinical significance of HRV must be determined by the physician.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world-class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Its CloudHRV System is FDA cleared to provide 1996 international standard time and frequency domain HRV as well as geometric domain HRV indices non-invasively in 5 minutes in the clinic setting. Inmedix was named one of Fitt/Insider’s 2026 top 50 most interesting health and wellness early-stage startups.

NOTICE: This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies, effectiveness of its research, product capabilities and the market’s demand for its respective products. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing, regulatory approval, developments in raw material, personnel costs, sales as well as legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.