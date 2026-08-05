Palm Tree Properties Expands San Diego Property Management Portfolio with New Nine-Unit Pacific Beach Apartment Building

Exterior view of the nine-unit apartment building now managed by Palm Tree Properties in Pacific Beach, San Diego.

San Diego property management firm expands its coastal multifamily portfolio as more small investors seek boutique management solutions.

Owners create long-term value by minimizing vacancy, retaining quality residents, and making operational decisions that protect the investment. That's why we've intentionally remained boutique.” — Erik Egelko

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Tree Properties, a San Diego County property management and residential real estate brokerage firm, has been selected to manage a nine-unit apartment building in Pacific Beach, further expanding the company's growing portfolio of coastal multifamily properties.

The assignment reflects continued demand from independent rental property owners seeking a more hands-on management approach. As rising operating costs, tenant expectations, and regulatory requirements make self-management increasingly complex, many owners of smaller multifamily properties are turning to boutique firms that provide direct communication, operational transparency, and personalized service without the scale of larger corporate management companies.

Located in the highly desirable 92109 ZIP code, the property sits just blocks from the beach and within walking distance of Garnet Avenue, one of Pacific Beach's primary retail and dining corridors. The neighborhood continues to attract young professionals, students, and long-term renters, supporting strong year-round rental demand.

The property consists of a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments with current rents ranging from approximately $2,100 to $2,500 per month. At the time of the management transition, the building was nearly fully occupied, with existing residents remaining in place.

Palm Tree Properties will oversee leasing, resident relations, maintenance coordination, financial reporting, and the property's day-to-day operations, with an emphasis on protecting occupancy, preserving the asset, and supporting long-term investment performance.

While Pacific Beach remains one of Southern California's most resilient rental markets, long-term performance still depends on disciplined operations. Consistent leasing, responsive maintenance, and proactive resident communication help minimize vacancy, improve resident retention, and protect investment returns.

"Strong demand doesn't eliminate the need for great management—it raises the standard for it," said Erik Egelko, Founder and President of Palm Tree Properties. "Owners create long-term value by minimizing vacancy, retaining quality residents, and making operational decisions that protect the investment. That's why we've intentionally remained boutique. Every client receives direct communication, faster response times, and hands-on management that larger firms often can't provide."



The assignment marks another step in Palm Tree Properties' expansion across San Diego County's coastal rental market. As of July 2026, the company manages more than 90 residential units while remaining focused on providing boutique property management for independent landlords and small multifamily investors.

Property owners interested in evaluating their property's rental performance or exploring professional management options can request a complimentary property evaluation.

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