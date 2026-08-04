Missouri Democratic Party Statement on Secretary Hoskins’ Continued Failure to Do His Job

August 4, 2026





Missouri Democratic Party Chair Russ Carnahan has issued the following statement following Secretary of State Denny Hoskins’ last minute refusal to certify the petitions by Respect Missouri Voters and People Not Politicians that a historic, record-breaking number of Missourians, of all political beliefs, signed and submitted:

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“At the end of the day, Hoskins' desperate attempt to avoid the will of Missourians is not surprising, unexpected, or even creative. This is a craven power grab by a Republican politician in Jefferson City who is afraid of what will happen if Missourians will be allowed to vote. Let’s be clear, Missourians of every political leaning — Democrat, Republican, and independent — signed these petitions. It is not everyday Missourians that are opposed to their own right to vote, it is the Republican politicians in Jefferson City,” said Chair Russ Carnahan. “We support the right of all Missourians to vote and ultimately expect, after a brief court battle, that they will get that opportunity.”







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Media Contact:

Tristin Amezcua-Hogan, Communications Director

press@missouridems.org