Talentuch expands its HR Community with expert webinars for HR leaders and business executives

Talentuch continues to expand its HR Community to discuss hiring, leadership, organizational growth, and workforce strategy.

Our goal is to create webinars that people attend because they leave with ideas they can use the next day.”
— Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch expands its HR Community with expert webinars for HR leaders and business executives

Talentuch continues to expand its Talentuch HR Community by hosting free educational webinars that bring together HR leaders, talent acquisition professionals, business executives, and industry experts to discuss practical approaches to hiring, leadership, organizational growth, and workforce strategy.

The webinar program is designed to help HR professionals and business leaders learn from practitioners who share real-world experience rather than theoretical presentations. Sessions cover topics including talent acquisition, leadership development, employee engagement, workforce planning, organizational design, HR technology, AI in HR, Microsoft Dynamics recruitment, and other challenges facing growing organizations.

Unlike product demonstrations or sales-focused events, Talentuch webinars emphasize practical advice, case studies, lessons learned, and actionable recommendations that participants can apply within their own organizations.

"Our goal is to create webinars that people attend because they leave with ideas they can use the next day," said Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch. "There is no shortage of HR content today. We want to bring together experienced practitioners who openly discuss what worked, what didn't, and what other HR leaders can learn from their experience."

The webinar series also serves as a networking platform for HR professionals, Microsoft partners, technology companies, consultants, and business leaders interested in sharing knowledge with an international audience. Talentuch actively collaborates with speakers from software vendors, consulting firms, HR technology providers, and growing organizations across North America and Europe.

The initiative supports Talentuch's broader mission of building an international HR community that provides practical education while connecting organizations with experienced HR and recruitment professionals. Participants can register for upcoming webinars at no cost and gain access to expert discussions, downloadable resources, and opportunities to connect with fellow HR leaders.

About Talentuch

Talentuch is an international ERP and IT recruitment agency specializing in Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, software engineering, DevOps, data, and executive hiring across the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and other global markets. In addition to recruitment services, Talentuch operates the Talent HR Community, offering free webinars, educational resources, and networking opportunities for HR and business leaders.

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Talentuch
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Maksym Bahnii
Talentuch
+1 630-660-9512
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TALENTUCH LLC
175 E DELAWARE PL
CHICAGO, Illinois, 60611
United States
+1 630-660-9512
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About

With over 7 years of expertise in international IT recruitment, Talentuch is successfully closing a wide range of IT positions, specializing mostly in SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics roles. Today, our team of 15 dedicated professionals proudly serves 40+ clients. We offer flexible subscription and project-based models to cater to your unique recruitment needs. Our results speak for themselves, with an impressive 20+ accepted offers each month and a capacity to conduct over 300 technical interviews worldwide. We've honed our expertise, and each of our team members is specializing in technical recruitment and sourcing. Our primary focus is to build a powerful team for your organization, ensuring your company's success.

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