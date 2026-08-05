Gilder Lehrman Institute Selects 2026 State History Teachers of the Year

The 2026 Gilder Lehrman State History Teachers of the Year, representing the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. territories.

State winners receive $1,000 and classroom resources before advancing to the national competition

Great history teachers give students more than knowledge of the past—they give them the tools to better understand the world around them.” — James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has announced the 2026 State History Teachers of the Year. Representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. territories, the honorees were selected for their exceptional work bringing American history to life in the classroom.Established in 2004, the annual award recognizes K–12 educators who demonstrate a deep commitment to teaching American history through engaging lessons, creative approaches, and the effective use of primary sources.“Great history teachers give students more than knowledge of the past—they give them the tools to better understand the world around them,” says James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “This year’s honorees bring creativity and purpose to the classroom, inspiring students to think critically about the past, understand its relevance to the present and become more informed citizens.”The State History Teacher of the Year program is open to full-time K–12 educators with at least three years of classroom teaching experience who teach American history as an individual subject or as part of other subjects such as social studies, reading or language arts. Students, parents, colleagues and administrators nominate educators through the Institute’s website.Each State History Teacher of the Year receives a $1,000 prize, a curated collection of American history books and classroom resources, and recognition at a ceremony in their home state. The 53 honorees also advance to the national competition to be named the 2026 National History Teacher of the Year.The national winner will be announced this fall and honored at a ceremony in New York City. The recipient will receive a $10,000 grand prize.To view the full list of 2026 State History Teachers of the Year, visit gilderlehrman.org/history-teacher-year About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryThe Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. The Institute is the leading nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving the teaching and learning of American history through educational programs and resources. We serve K–12 teachers and students, honor scholars, and welcome and inform the general public.The Institute brings the work of today’s leading historians into classrooms and homes around the globe. Through public events, publications, posters, videos, exhibitions, essays, and a dedicated website rich in primary sources, the Institute brings every period of American history to life. The Institute’s diverse education programs, including the acclaimed Hamilton Education Program, provide opportunities to explore five centuries of American history. The Gilder Lehrman Affiliate School network comprises fifteen million students and over 100,000 teachers from more than 37,000 schools worldwide.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with direct access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, the National Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Web Excellence Awards. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org ###

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