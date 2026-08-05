Built On Science Guided By Evidence Prepared For Partnership GenBio Online Corporate Headquarters Socrates exerted a strong influence on philosophers in later antiquity and has continued to do so in the modern era

The redesigned website reflects GenBio's scientific platform, evolution, and expanding engagement with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and investment communities

The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new” — Socrates

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenBio Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of naturally derived bioactive technologies, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website at www.GenBioInc.com.

The new online headquarters has been developed to better communicate the Company's scientific platform, research initiatives, intellectual property strategy, and long-term corporate vision while providing an improved experience for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology partners, institutional investors, researchers, and other stakeholders.

The redesigned website introduces a modern visual identity inspired by the intersection of nature and science, incorporating cinematic imagery, refined molecular visualization, and streamlined navigation intended to better reflect GenBio's philosophy of disciplined scientific discovery.

Visitors can explore information regarding the Company's research programs, scientific collaborations, intellectual property initiatives, corporate leadership, strategic direction, and ongoing efforts to advance naturally derived technologies addressing significant global healthcare challenges.

"The launch of our new corporate website represents considerably more than a visual redesign," said Giles Tilley, Chief Executive Officer of GenBio Inc. "It reflects the evolution of our company, our expanding scientific platform, and our commitment to engaging with strategic partners around the world as we continue advancing our research and development programs."

Todd D. Sonoga, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, added, "As GenBio has grown, it became increasingly important that our digital presence accurately represent both the quality of our science and the professionalism of our organization. The new website has been designed to communicate our story with greater clarity while providing pharmaceutical companies, researchers, investors, and potential collaborators with a more comprehensive understanding of our platform and long-term vision."

The new website also provides an enhanced foundation for GenBio's participation in international partnering activities, supporting discussions with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, research institutions, manufacturing partners, and strategic investors.

Future updates will continue expanding the website with additional scientific content, corporate news, multimedia resources, and enhanced visual experiences that further illustrate the Company's research philosophy and development platform.

The new corporate website is available at:

https://www.GenBioInc.com

About GenBio Inc.

GenBio Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on identifying, characterizing, refining, and developing naturally derived bioactive compounds and technologies for pharmaceutical and healthcare applications. Through scientific research, strategic collaborations, and intellectual property development, the Company is advancing innovative programs targeting significant unmet medical needs while pursuing strategic partnerships and commercialization opportunities.

Developed by Nature. Identified. Refined. Formulated by GenBio.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future research activities, scientific development programs, intellectual property initiatives, strategic partnerships, commercialization opportunities, website enhancements, and other future events or expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. GenBio Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

GenBio Inc.

Website: https://www.GenBioInc.com

Email: info@genbioinc.com

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