Governor Moore Statement on Maryland’s Passage of Redistricting Amendment Ensuring Elections Remain in the Hands of Marylanders

Updated: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today released the following statement on the Maryland General Assembly passing a constitutional amendment that, if ratified by voters, will clarify the way Maryland’s congressional districts are drawn and ensures that Marylanders have the final say over their representation:

“For over a year, I have warned that Donald Trump and Republicans across the country are working to rig the system, weaken voting rights, and make this pain permanent. I am proud that today we united and took action.

“I continue to believe that our country needs national redistricting reform. But until that happens, inaction is not an option. Maryland will not be caught flat-footed while Republicans engage in political redlining that guts decades of progress that the generations before us fought for.

“By passing this constitutional amendment, the General Assembly has ensured that Maryland remains committed to being part of that conversation—and that the final decision will rest where it belongs: with the people of Maryland. I look forward to working together to pass the amendment with a strong YES vote in November.”

###