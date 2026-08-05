Executive Leadership Expert Rick J. Hernández Announces Being On Purpose™

Being On Purpose

A New Leadership Framework for Building Trust, Credibility, and Organizational Excellence

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive coach, leadership strategist, and organizational transformation consultant Rick J. Hernández announces the upcoming release of his new book, Being On Purpose™, an authoritative and transformational guide to Conscious Leadership that challenges leaders to move beyond traditional management practices and embrace a more intentional, authentic, and purpose-driven model of leadership excellence.

Developed through decades of experience advising executives, leadership teams, and organizations, Being On Purpose™ presents a practical framework for leaders who seek to strengthen trust, elevate credibility, improve communication, and build cultures where people and organizations flourish. Grounded in the understanding that leadership begins not with authority but with self-awareness and perception, Hernández demonstrates that how leaders see themselves, interpret the world around them, and respond to others ultimately shapes organizational culture, performance, and lasting influence. As organizations navigate unprecedented change, increasing complexity, and declining trust, Being On Purpose™ offers a timely framework for leaders seeking to build cultures defined by clarity, credibility, accountability, and purpose. The book will be available in print, digital, audiobook, and seven language editions, extending its message of Conscious Leadership to readers around the world.

Rather than offering another collection of leadership theories, Being On Purpose™ presents an integrated operating framework that enables leaders to think with greater clarity, communicate with greater intention, and lead organizations with greater purpose and lasting credibility.

Central to the book is The Three Awarenesses™: Precision. Agility. Resilience.™, Hernández's signature leadership model for developing Conscious Leaders. Precision strengthens strategic thinking and organizational direction. Agility develops emotional intelligence, communication, and the ability to lead people through change. Resilience enables leaders to sustain performance, strengthen accountability, and build cultures grounded in trust, credibility, and enduring organizational excellence.

The book also introduces C.A.P.T.U.R.E.™, Rick J. Hernández's communication framework for creating conversations that inspire team alignment, commitment, and measurable results. Rather than viewing communication as the simple exchange of information, Hernández demonstrates that every meaningful conversation is an opportunity to build trust, strengthen credibility, influence behavior, and create shared ownership.

By integrating Clarity, Audience, Purpose, Time, Understanding, Respect, and Empowerment, C.A.P.T.U.R.E.™ transforms communication into one of leadership's most powerful disciplines for creating lasting organizational impact and sustainable success.

"Purpose is not merely what you do. It is understanding why you lead, how you influence others, and the legacy you create." - Rick J. Hernández

Throughout Being On Purpose™, Hernández demonstrates how Conscious Leadership enables organizations to become more adaptable, resilient, and aligned around a shared purpose. Combining decades of executive coaching, organizational consulting, and practical business experience, he presents a leadership framework that executives can immediately apply to strategic decision-making, organizational culture, team development, and long-term growth. Designed for executives, business owners, nonprofit leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, government leaders, and emerging professionals, the book offers practical tools that transform leadership from managing tasks to developing people while building organizations grounded in purpose, accountability, and lasting impact.

Beyond the book, Rick J. Hernández continues to partner with organizations through executive coaching, leadership development, keynote speaking, and organizational transformation initiatives that strengthen performance by cultivating trust, credibility, positive intent, and meaningful engagement. Being On Purpose™ reflects Hernández's conviction that exceptional leadership begins with personal awareness and expands through purposeful action that positively influences people, organizational performance, and the communities leaders serve. Rather than presenting leadership as a position of authority, the book reframes leadership as a disciplined practice of awareness, intentionality, credibility, and service-one that shapes people, performance, and organizational culture from the inside out.

About Rick J. Hernández

Rick J. Hernández is an executive coach, leadership strategist, organizational transformation consultant, and founder of Syntesis Global. For more than three decades, he has partnered with executives, leadership teams, and organizations to strengthen leadership effectiveness, cultivate high-performing organizational cultures, and develop leaders capable of creating lasting organizational impact. Through executive coaching, leadership development, strategic communication, and organizational transformation initiatives, Hernández helps organizations build trust, elevate credibility, and lead with purpose in an increasingly complex world.

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