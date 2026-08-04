Board of Commissioners Recap: Aug. 4, 2026

At its Aug. 4 regular meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners approved several actions aimed at expanding park access, strengthening partnerships with local governments, and supporting economic development. Commissioners accepted new grant funding for river access improvements, updated an interlocal agreement with the Town of Woodfin to advance greenway construction, and authorized participation in a state Building Reuse Grant to support Southeastern Container’s planned expansion.

Helene Recovery: NC Parks & Recreation Trust Fund

The Board of Commissioners approved $284,368 in grant funding for the Buncombe County River Access Enhancement Project. The project will replace vulnerable, informal river access with three ADA-accessible, flood-resilient boat launches at Bent Creek River Park, Glen Bridge River Park, and Hominy Creek River Park. The County has already budgeted $163,638 in the FY27 Glen Bridge River Park Boat Launch Replacement project and obligated $120,730 in FEMA Public Assistance funds for recovery work at Hominy Creek River Park.

This award comes from the NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund’s Helene Recovery Fund, which supports public recreation projects that assist communities recovering from Hurricane Helene. No additional County funding is required. Parks & Recreation will partner with NC Fish & Wildlife and FEMA to design and construct the new launches.

Interlocal Agreement Addendum: Buncombe County & Town of Woodfin

The Board of Commissioners approved an addendum to the existing interlocal agreement with the Town of Woodfin. The original 2017 agreement named the County as Woodfin’s agent to conduct and manage greenway construction along the French Broad River, with Woodfin supporting the project through reimbursement resolutions and borrowing for two sections.

Since then, both parties have identified two feasible greenway projects in Woodfin. The addendum clarifies roles and responsibilities, identifies the specific greenways, commits the County to constructing them, and confirms the County will turn over ownership to the Town of Woodfin to permanently maintain them.

Read the entire addendum.

Economic Development Update: Building Reuse Grant for Southeastern Container

Southeastern Container, an advanced manufacturer located in the Enka Commerce Park, announced in February that it will expand its facility with a $31 million investment and 12 new full-time jobs with an average wage of $32.90 per hour.

To support this expansion, NC Commerce awarded the company a $100,000 Building Reuse grant. The grant requires a 5% local match of $5,000, which will be budgeted next year. The Board of Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the County Manager to coordinate with Southeastern Container and participate in the Building Reuse program.

Read the resolution.

Good News: Best in Category National Recognition

During the July National Association of Counties (NACo) conference, which included more than 3,000 counties nationwide, Buncombe County earned seven 2026 Achievement Awards. The County also received its first-ever Best in Category award for Economic Service’s Staff Development Training program—one of only 18 such honors given this year.

Read more about the NACo awards.

FY2026 Property Tax Settlement and Order of Collection for Current Fiscal Year

Pursuant to NCGS 105-373, the Board of Commissioners approved the annual settlement of property tax collected in the previous fiscal year. Following approval of the Tax Collector's Annual Settlement for the preceding year, the Board adopted the Order of Collection for the current fiscal year property taxes pursuant to NCGS 105-321. Buncombe County’s regular property collection rate was 99.66% as of June 30, 2026.

FY2026 Combined settlement

FY2027 Order of Collection