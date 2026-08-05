Parda Federal Credit Union Brings Modern Investing to Members with Unifimoney

Parda Federal Credit Union members now have access to a variety of investment and trading options via the credit union’s online banking and mobile app.

Investing has historically felt out of reach for many people—complicated, expensive, or simply unavailable through their primary financial institution. Partnering with Unifimoney lets us change that” — Melissa Harrald, Chief Innovation Officer of Parda Federal Credit Union

AUBURN HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unifimoney , the leading investment platform as a service, announced today that Parda Federal Credit Union , a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 15,000 members across four states since 1937, has added the Unifimoney platform to its already robust suite of digital financial products and services.Parda was founded on a simple premise: people before profit. For more than eight decades, that commitment has meant meeting members where they are financially; with competitive rates, personalized service, and a willingness to evolve. Today, evolving means making sure members have access to the same modern investing tools available through neobanks and investment apps. Parda’s partnership with Unifimoney puts modern investing directly inside the digital banking experience members already use, so building long-term financial security doesn’t require going anywhere else.Through Unifimoney, Parda’s members can access a full suite of investment opportunities, including stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrency, with both robo-advisory and self-directed investing options to support passive and active investors alike.“At Parda, we’ve always believed that helping our members achieve their individual freedoms means giving them the right tools at the right time. Investing has historically felt out of reach for many people—complicated, expensive, or simply unavailable through their primary financial institution. Partnering with Unifimoney lets us change that,” said Melissa Harrald, Chief Innovation Officer of Parda Federal Credit Union. “Our members can now invest directly inside their Parda mobile app experience with as little as five dollars to get started. That’s what putting people before profit actually looks like in practice, and we’re proud to offer it.”“Parda has spent nearly 90 years proving that a financial institution can grow and innovate without losing sight of who it’s actually there to serve,” said Pete Rung, CEO of Unifimoney. “Their members trust them. That trust is one of the most valuable things a financial institution can have—and it’s exactly what makes embedded investing so powerful in this context. When members can invest through Parda, they’re not just getting access to a new product. They’re building their financial future with an institution they already believe in.”Banks and credit unions can easily leverage Unifimoney through their existing digital banking platforms, including Q2, Alkami, and JackHenry, enabling them to enhance customer engagement, drive loyalty, and keep wealth-building opportunities within their trusted ecosystem.###About Parda Federal Credit UnionParda Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan and serving more than 15,000 members across four states. Founded in 1937 to serve employees of the Parke-Davis pharmaceutical company, Parda has grown to support members from more than 300 Select Employee Groups. With more than $245 million in assets, Parda is committed to helping every member achieve the freedom to be themselves.About UnifimoneyUnifimoney is a multi-asset turnkey investment platform as a service that serves Community Banks and Credit Unions to enable them to offer compelling investment services to their consumers. The Unifimoney platform today includes both passive and active investing in traditional equities and ETFs, a large variety of cryptocurrencies, and precious metals including gold, silver and platinum. Investment advisory services are provided by Unifimoney RIA, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Unifimoney was selected to the ICBA ThinkTech Accelerator and is a member of the American Bankers Association, Association of Financial Technology and California Community Banking Network.Investment Advisory Services offered through Unifimoney RIA QOBZ, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor, are not FDIC or NCUA insured, are not deposits or obligations of the financial institution, and may lose value. All Brokerage and Clearing services are provided by, and securities are offered through, Apex Clearing Corporation, Registered SEC, FINRA broker dealer and member SIPC. Banking services are provided by First Fidelity Bank, Member FDIC. Cryptocurrency services are offered through Gemini Trust Company; digital assets are not FDIC or SIPC insured. Not all products are suitable for all investors. Please review our Form CRS and ADV filings, and visit www.unifimoney.com/legal for full disclosures and more information.© 2026 Unifimoney Inc., All rights reserved.Contact:Kendra Chandler, Marketing ManagerParda Federal Credit Union248-340-7258Kendra.Chandler@parda.com

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