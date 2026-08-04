Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 20/North Cascades Highway through Lyman

LYMAN – North Cascades Highway travelers will soon see a permanent speed limit reduction along a mile-long stretch of State Route 20 through Lyman in Skagit County.

The speed limit will be reduced from 55 mph to 50 mph in both directions of SR 20 through Lyman between mileposts 73.63 and 74.73. The decision to reduce the speed limit was made in response to community safety concerns, a review of speed and collision data, and coordination with the town of Lyman.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will replace the existing speed limit signs with new signs the week of Monday, Aug. 3. The new 50 mph speed limit is enforceable as soon as the signs are installed.

People traveling through the area can do their part to improve safety by following the speed limit, obeying posted signs and staying focused and sober while driving.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.