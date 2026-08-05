Modern Storage Media (MSM) Launches 2026 Self-Storage Top Operators Survey

MSM's 2026 Top Operators Survey is now open!

The media company has been conducting the survey and publishing the report since 1996.

The rankings are always surprising. Some years there's very little movement. Other years, it's a major shakeup.” — Poppy Behrens

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Storage Media (MSM) has launched its 2026 Top Operators Survey , inviting self-storage companies across the United States to participate in the annual ranking, which the company has conducted since 1996. The rankings will be published in the print and digital versions of MSM’s November issue of Messenger magazine and the annual Self-Storage Almanac in 2027, where the industry's Top 100 operators will enjoy year-long bragging rights.While some report a self-storage slowdown and others point to signs of recovery, the survey provides the industry's longest-running snapshot of operator growth and changing market dynamics. Last year, 27 companies made the list that were not ranked in 2024. Often, consolidation plays a role, as portolios trade hands or are acquired by other industry players.“The rankings are always surprising,” says Poppy Behrens, publisher at MSM. “Some years there's very little movement. Other years, it's a major shakeup. I’m excited to see this year’s results.”As in previous years, MSM’s Top Operators list is compiled solely from information submitted through the survey and ranked by total net rentable square feet. Facilities owned and managed by the same company are counted as owned. International facilities are included in the overall totals but listed separately in MSM's companion piece, the Top Operators Kit.As a bonus this year, every operator who completes the survey will be emailed a code for $100 off registration for MSM’s THE Show , its inaugural self-storage conference and tradeshow coming to Atlanta, Nov. 4-6.Operators with U.S.-based properties are encouraged to participate before the September 25 deadline by completing MSM’s 2026 Top Operators Survey here ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)Modern Storage Media is the leading information source for self-storage professionals, delivering data, analysis, expert insight, and industry news that empower operators to make strategic decisions. MSM is owned by Storelocal Media Corporation, the media division of Storelocal Corporation, and produces publications and resources including its flagship Messenger magazine, Self-Storage Canada, the annual Self-Storage Almanac, and more. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and educational content.

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