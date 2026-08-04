Gov. Reynolds requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for severe weather

Governor Kim Reynolds has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for four Iowa counties following catastrophic severe weather, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding that took place between July 1 and July 4, 2026.

Gov. Reynolds requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Public Assistance Program for Jasper, Polk, Story, and Warren counties. Additionally, the Governor is requesting Hazard Mitigation Assistance funding statewide.

Following a joint preliminary damage assessment by federal, state, and local officials, it is estimated that the severe weather caused over $6.5 million in damages eligible under the Public Assistance program.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funds that can be used for the restoration of damaged utilities, debris removal, and other emergency protective measures including but not limited to sheltering, essential needs, and movement of emergency supplies.

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