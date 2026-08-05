American Stories Entertainment Expands Streaming Reach Through Strategic Content Distribution Partnership with SalemNOW

American Stories Entertainment shows now streaming on SalemNOW, with the American Stories Network free 24/7 channel.

Growing lineup of ASE shows join SalemNOW's on-demand service, while American Stories Network and sister FAST channels expand the platform's live 24/7 offering

Salem has built a remarkable legacy of understanding its audience and creating trusted places for meaningful content. For ASE, it's a natural fit, and we see this partnership continuing to grow.” — Bob Cefail - CEO American Stories Entertainment

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Stories Entertainment, Inc. (ASE), a next-generation media company producing and distributing authentic unscripted programming, today announced a strategic content distribution partnership with SalemNOW, the streaming platform of Salem Media.The collaboration expands ASE's reach across on-demand and live streaming while bringing SalemNOW viewers a growing selection of engaging, values-aligned entertainment.The partnership brings a curated and growing lineup of American Stories Entertainment programming to SalemNOW's on-demand service. Together with Pursuit Media, ASE has also brought the American Stories Network and sister FAST channels PursuitUp and H2O TV to SalemNOW's live television lineup.The initial on-demand rollout features programming from The Big Reveal: Special Edition, Surviving Mann, Wild Shots, Face Off, Country Ball, Farm Hero and Surviving Mann: All-Stars. Several titles are already available, with additional programs and seasons to follow.The partnership connects ASE's growing content and distribution ecosystem with one of America's most established values-driven broadcasters. Salem Media has built a significant presence across radio, digital media and streaming, while SalemNOW has become an increasingly important destination for viewers seeking meaningful entertainment from trusted and like-minded creators."Salem has built a remarkable legacy by understanding its audience and creating trusted places for people to discover meaningful content," said Bob Cefail, CEO of American Stories Entertainment. "SalemNOW is a natural fit for American Stories. This partnership gives more viewers more ways to find our shows, while the live channels allow us to bring them an even broader mix of programming. We see this as the beginning of a relationship that can continue to grow.""American Stories Entertainment has developed a strong and distinctive mix of programming that aligns naturally with SalemNOW and the viewers we serve," said Rob Ellis, General Manager of SalemNOW. "By adding both on-demand series and live FAST channels, we are broadening the range of compelling, wholesome entertainment available on the platform. We look forward to expanding the relationship and introducing even more programming to our audience."ASE programming is available now through SalemNOW, with additional titles and seasons rolling out. American Stories Network, PursuitUp and H2O TV can be viewed through SalemNOW's Live TV service.For more information and to explore the available programming, visit SalemNOW.com About American Stories EntertainmentAmerican Stories Entertainment (ASE) is a next-generation media company producing and distributing authentic, high-energy unscripted programming across linear cable, satellite, streaming, FAST, on-demand and its own apps on major devices.Its programming spans tactical competition, adventure, sports, entrepreneurship, lifestyle, innovation and purpose-driven storytelling. Through stories centered on real people, real challenges and real experiences, ASE creates programming that informs, inspires and entertains.Learn more at AmericanStoriesEntertainment.com About SalemNOWSalemNOW is the streaming platform of Salem Media, offering a growing library of documentaries, feature films, faith-based entertainment, educational programming, and exclusive original content. Available on the web, iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, LG, Samsung, and VIZIO smart TVs, SalemNOW delivers content that informs, inspires, and entertains audiences across the country.

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