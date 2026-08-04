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LA Superior Court launches unified online case access portal

(Subscription required) The new Court Access Portal, available at CAP.lacourt.ca.gov, consolidates case information, calendars and document access for civil, criminal, family law, juvenile justice, juvenile dependency, mental health and probate matters.

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LA Superior Court launches unified online case access portal

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