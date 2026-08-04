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Guilford County Social Services Hosts School Supply Giveaway For Local Students

The Guilford County Department of Social Services Placement and Licensing Unit (DSS), in partnership with the Deuterman Law Group, is hosting a Back-to-School Supply Giveaway and Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the DSS Greensboro Office, 1203 Maple St. in Greensboro. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will receive free school supplies (students must be present, while supplies last), face painting, games, community resources, and lunch.

Residents and community stakeholders can also donate school supplies at the Greensboro DSS location until Friday, Aug. 7, 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Sherline McLean, Social Work Program Manager, at smclean@guilfordcountync.gov or (336) 641-8028. 
 

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Guilford County Social Services Hosts School Supply Giveaway For Local Students

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