NDOT Announces Next Steps on the Gallatin Pike and Main Street Safety Project

The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) is announcing next steps on the Gallatin Pike and Main Street Safety Project.

The Gallatin Pike Corridor is on Nashville’s Vision Zero Action Plan’s High Injury Network and has been identified as one of the city’s most dangerous roads. NDOT began engaging residents along the corridor in 2023 to identify critical traffic safety needs for people walking, biking, accessing transit, and driving.

After evaluating community feedback received earlier this year, NDOT is finalizing designs for near-term safety upgrades completed as part of an upcoming resurfacing project along the corridor. The project will use $3.1M in State of Good Repair funds for maintenance and $3.9M in Vision Zero funds for safety enhancements.

To address community feedback, additional safety improvements have been added to the plan, including:

Left turn calming at 17 locations

Crosswalk visibility enhancements

New crosswalks with pedestrian hybrid beacons at three locations

Leading pedestrian intervals at 14 locations

Lighting improvements at 15 locations

The Vision Zero Project plans are set to be finalized by the end of August, with construction and milling beginning in September of this year. The project is anticipated to be complete by May 2027.

“We know that Gallatin Pike is one the city’s most dangerous corridors, and we’re working on short-term safety projects to meet critical needs,” said NDOT Deputy Director Derek Hagerty. “We look forward to delivering this project over the next several months while working with partners to continue developing an even more ambitious plan to improve Gallatin Pike and Main Street.”

"Ensuring safety along Gallatin Pike for all road users is non-negotiable,” said District 7 Council Member Emily Benedict, who represents community members who live and work along the corridor. “I look forward to the day when constituent feedback reflects how safe this corridor has become, rather than how dangerous it used to be.”

"We're extremely grateful to all the neighbors who showed up and provided feedback,” said District 5 Council Member Sean Parker. “We've got a better plan here because of it. There is a lot more to come in the next few years and I hope people keep showing up for a safer, more accessible corridor."

Another major safety enhancement included in the project is Corridor Access Management, which defines driveway entrances with pavement markings and flexible posts to reduce dangerous conflict points. Federal data shows this type of upgrade can reduce fatal and injury crashes by 25 to 31 percent. NDOT is currently engaging property owners along the corridor to provide more information about the upcoming project.

This work is an important step toward making Gallatin Pike safer and more walkable. It also lays the groundwork for Gallatin to become an All-Access Corridor under Choose How You Move, Nashville's voter-approved transportation improvement program. This planning builds directly on community input gathered during the 2023–2024 visioning process. As Metro continues designing improvements for Gallatin from S. 5th Street to Briley Parkway, there will be more chances for the public to weigh in.

To report a non-emergency issue affecting a Metro Nashville street, visit hub.nashville.gov.