Sioux Falls man identified in fatal West Okoboji Lake boat collision

Arnolds Park, Iowa – Zhong Jie Teng, 64, of Sioux Falls, S.D., died from injuries suffered from a boating collision on West Lake Okoboji on Aug. 2.

Teng and five minors were boating near Lime Kiln Point on West Lake Okoboji when their 19-foot Triton fishing boat collided with a Cobalt cabin cruiser operated by Brian Rohlfsen, 49, of Spirit Lake, around 1 p.m.

Teng was transported to Lakes Regional Healthcare, in Spirit Lake, where he was pronounced dead. The condition of the five minors is not currently available.

No injuries were reported from passengers in the second boat. Alcohol has been eliminated as a contributing factor in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.