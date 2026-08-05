Calgary-Based Naturemary Expands National Presence as Demand for Pain Management Solutions Continues to Grow

Sonia & Kapil in their lab naturemary Ad naturemary

As Canada Ages, One Company Says It's Time to Rethink Pain Relief

CALGARY, CANADA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada is entering a new era of healthcare.An aging population, rising rates of arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders, menopause related symptoms, and increasing healthcare costs are creating unprecedented demand for effective pain management. Millions of Canadians live with chronic or recurring pain, while employers face growing productivity losses and the healthcare system continues to absorb the economic impact.At the same time, consumer expectations are changing.Increasingly, Canadians are looking for solutions that work quickly, fit into their daily lives, and allow them to reduce reliance on systemic medications whenever appropriate. The question is no longer simply whether a product is pharmaceutical or natural. Consumers are asking a different question:Does it work? naturemary , a Calgary based consumer health company, believes this shift represents one of the most significant opportunities in Canadian healthcare."We believe we're witnessing the beginning of a new pain economy," said Sonia Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of naturemary."For decades, consumers have often felt they had to choose between pharmaceutical products and traditional natural remedies. We don't believe that choice should exist. Our vision has always been to bridge that gap by combining plant science with modern biology to create products that deliver fast, localized relief."Kalra co-founded naturemary with her husband after her own experience living with chronic pain associated with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD). Drawing on her background in biology and neuroscience, she developed a new approach to topical pain relief built around plant derived ingredients and the body's own biological pathways.Today, naturemary products are distributed nationally through McKesson Canada and are available through a growing network of pharmacy and retail partners across the country, including Pharmasave, Lawtons Drugs, Sobeys, Safeway, London Drugs, PharmaChoice, and other independent pharmacy groups.The company is also expanding healthcare professional education programs for pharmacists and physicians while exploring international opportunities in Asia, the Middle East, and other global markets."We're not simply building another consumer health brand," said Kapil Kalra , President and Co Founder of naturemary."We're building a Canadian company around one of the largest and fastest growing healthcare challenges of our generation. Pain affects virtually every family in Canada, and we believe there is an opportunity to create a globally recognized Canadian leader in this category."As governments focus on improving healthcare sustainability and Canadians seek more effective everyday pain management solutions, naturemary believes innovation will come from companies that combine credible science, consumer trust, and accessible retail distribution.The company refers to this approach as "A New Pathway to Pain Relief."About naturemaryNaturemary is a Canadian consumer health company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Founded by biologist and neuroscience researcher Sonia Kalra, the company develops plant based topical pain relief products designed to provide fast, localized relief. Naturemary products are available through a growing network of pharmacies and retailers across Canada and the company is actively expanding its healthcare partnerships and international distribution.

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