EZContact Brings AI-Powered WhatsApp and Voice Customer Engagement to U.S. Hispanic Small Businesses

EZContact — AI WhatsApp & voice customer engagement

Mexican software company EZContact expands to the United States with an AI agent that answers WhatsApp messages and handles calls as a virtual receptionist.

MONTERREY, MEXICO, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexican software company EZContact expands to the United States, offering small businesses an AI agent that answers customer messages on WhatsApp and handles phone calls as a virtual receptionist — set up with a single prompt, no complex automation flows required.As WhatsApp becomes the default communication channel for millions of U.S. Hispanic consumers, EZContact is bringing its AI-powered customer engagement platform to small and medium businesses across the United States. An estimated 56–57% of U.S. Hispanics use WhatsApp daily, yet most small-business tools still treat it as an afterthought.EZContact, an official Meta Business Partner, gives businesses an AI agent that holds natural conversations on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram from a single unified inbox — and, with its AI voice receptionist, answers phone calls, books appointments, and responds to customers around the clock.Unlike automation platforms that require dozens of nodes and complex workflows, EZContact is configured with a single prompt: the business describes how it wants its AI to respond, and the agent learns its prices, services, and hours. When a conversation needs a human, the team steps in from the same inbox with a handoff the customer never notices."Small businesses don't lose customers because they offer a bad service — they lose them because no one answered in time," said Ricardo Lozano, founder of EZContact. "We built EZContact so a one-person shop can respond on WhatsApp and by phone like a company ten times its size, without hiring a support team or learning to code."The platform already serves businesses across recruiting, healthcare, and retail, with AI agents that cut response times from hours to seconds. For Hispanic-owned and cross-border businesses that trade between the U.S. and Mexico, EZContact offers a bilingual, WhatsApp-first alternative built for how their customers actually communicate.More information is available at the EZContact website About EZContactEZContact is a business messaging platform that unifies WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram with an AI agent, voice receptionist, and shared team inbox. An official Meta Business Partner, EZContact helps small and medium businesses respond faster and sell more across every channel. Learn more at ezcontact.ai.

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