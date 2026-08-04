County Road 39 Closure PSA

On Tuesday, August 11th, 2026, the Chenango County Department of Public Works will close County Road 39, between NYS 206 and Corbin Road, in the Town of Bainbridge. This closure will be in place from the stated date of closure until finished, for the replacement of a large culvert located between Box 1050 and Box 1074.

Estimated duration of roadway closure - 2 +/- weeks

The traveling public shall be asked to seek alternative routes. There will be a marked, off-site detour. Local traffic will be allowed to and from their homes.

Questions and concerns can be directed to Dustin Hendricks, Deputy Director of Public Works, at the phone number (607) 337-1710

County Road 39 PSA (PDF)