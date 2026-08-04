Armed career criminal sentenced to over 15 years in prison for federal drug trafficking and firearms charges

Lionel Leo Hardy, 39, of Nottoway County, was sentenced today to 15 years and eight months in prison for distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

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