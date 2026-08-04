Doll Amir & Eley Welcomes Litigation Attorney Elaine Jin

Elaine Jin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that Elaine Jin has joined the firm, bringing significant experience in complex commercial, financial services and consumer defense litigation.Jin is known for developing practical, business-focused litigation strategies that align with clients' broader objectives, helping businesses navigate high-stakes disputes efficiently while positioning them for long-term success."Elaine brings an impressive combination of sophisticated litigation experience, technical knowledge and strategic judgment," said Managing Partner Hunter Eley . “Her ability to distill complex legal and factual issues into practical solutions makes her an outstanding advocate and a valuable addition to our litigation team."Prior to joining Doll Amir & Eley, Jin practiced in the intellectual property litigation group of an Am Law 50 firm, where she represented clients in patent, trade secret, trademark and complex commercial disputes in state and federal courts. Drawing on her background in engineering, she worked on matters involving electrical, computer, biomedical and mechanical technologies, contributing to all phases of litigation--from early case development through trial and appeal.Most recently, Jin served as a core member of the trial team in a successful multimillion-dollar Section 337 investigation before the U.S. International Trade Commission. She also helped secure favorable outcomes for clients in inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.Before entering private practice, Jin worked in patent prosecution, managing international patent portfolios for leading life sciences companies and advising on domestic and global intellectual property strategies. She also served as a design patent engineer, supporting clients with U.S. design patent filings and international IP initiatives.Jin earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Santa Clara University School of Law and received her Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.