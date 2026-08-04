Jul. 31, 2026

The Brooks Patterson Community Leadership Award is presented annually by the Cattaraugus County Planning Board to one or more community leaders who exemplify the outstanding spirit and example that Torrance Brooks and Donald Patterson set during their lifetime of dedicated service to their respective communities, County Legislature, County Planning Board, and regional agencies.

The recipients of these annual awards are chosen to give countywide recognition to leaders and volunteers who make lasting contributions to the people and communities of Cattaraugus County and its region.

The Cattaraugus County Planning Board’s theme for these awards is “People Are Our Greatest Resource”. In this spirit, we are pleased to present the 2026 Brooks Patterson Community Leadership Award to: Nancy Rogan for her outstanding contributions to municipal planning in Cattaraugus County.

Congratulations Nancy!

Nancy Rogan (Right) and Kate O'stricker (Left)

Nancy Rogan with her Husband;

Nancy Rogan is a lifelong resident of Ellicottville, New York, whose decades of leadership, public service, and volunteerism have had a lasting impact on her community. A retired educator, she taught at Ellicottville Central School for 35 years, including service in the historic 1887 Building, where she influenced generations of students through her dedication to education.

Beyond her teaching career, Rogan has devoted more than three decades to the Village of Ellicottville Planning Board, serving as Chairperson for over 33 years. Under her leadership, the board guided the village through periods of significant growth while preserving its historic character and ensuring thoughtful, professional planning.

Her work masterfully balanced economic development with the protection of Ellicottville's architectural heritage, including oversight of zoning amendments, development reviews, site plans, subdivision approvals, and preservation initiatives.

She played an important role in maintaining the village's designation on the National Register of Historic Places and championed planning decisions that protected the integrity and long-term well-being of the community. In recognition of her outstanding contributions to municipal planning, Rogan received the Citizen Planner Award from the American Planning Association, Western New York Section, honoring her exceptional commitment to advancing community planning and preservation.

Rogan has also dedicated a lifetime of service to the United Church of Ellicottville (formerly the United Methodist Church). As an ordained Elder and longtime Properties Chairperson, she has served in numerous leadership roles, including choir director, musician, worship leader, and, when needed, conducting church services in the pastor's absence. Additionally, she has volunteered with the church's food pantry for more than 20 years, helping support families throughout the community.

Throughout her career, Nancy Rogan has exemplified servant leadership through education, civic engagement, historic preservation, and faith-based service. Her enduring commitment to Ellicottville has earned the respect of colleagues, community members, and professional organizations alike, leaving a legacy of thoughtful leadership and community stewardship that embodies the spirit of the Brooks Patterson Community Leadership Award.