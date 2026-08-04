Register for the first annual Washington Assembly of Restorative Practices conference this September

On September 18, the Statewide Reentry Council (SRC) will be at the Washington Assembly of Restorative Practices (WARP), the state’s first statewide convening focused on restorative justice, reentry and justice system innovation, bringing together corrections leaders, Tribal practitioners, rural nonprofits, policymakers and people with lived experience. The summit will feature breakout sessions on reentry, housing, behavioral health, employment and civic engagement, along with policy dialogue tied to active reform questions in Washington. You can register for WARP on Eventbrite.

Key themes for this year’s event

Learn : Practitioner‑led breakout sessions across core reentry and restorative‑justice domains

: Practitioner‑led breakout sessions across core reentry and restorative‑justice domains Advance : Action‑focused policy discussions tied to live reform questions

: Action‑focused policy discussions tied to live reform questions Connect : Cross‑sector engagement among statewide justice partners

: Cross‑sector engagement among statewide justice partners Elevate: Healing‑centered, culturally grounded justice models throughout the program

How is the SRC involved?

The SRC is supported the upcoming WARP event by funding cultural gifts for attendees, Native‑made gifts for keynote speakers and catering through a Native‑owned business. The Council’s Executive Director, Janel McFeat, will also be one of the event’s presenters. McFeat contributed to program development through participation in the WARP planning subcommittee

When and where is this happening?

The WARP will take place on September 18, 2026 at the University of Washington, Bothell.

Learn more