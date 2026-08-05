Anita Selzer, Says the Story of Women in American Art Museums Should Continue Beyond the Gallery and Into Bookstores

Anita Selzer

As museums across America spotlight women artists, award-winning author Anita Selzer says museum bookstores can extend that momentum to their shelves

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step into one of America's leading contemporary art museums and the growing influence of women artists is unmistakable. From the Whitney Museum of American Art's landmark exhibition Amy Sherald: American Sublime to a nationwide movement toward greater representation, museums are helping reshape the narrative of women in art history. Yet, according to award-winning author Anita Selzer, that progress is not always reflected on the shelves of museum bookstores, where books highlighting the achievements and perspectives of women artists remain comparatively underrepresented.

"I'm encouraged to see women artists receiving greater recognition in so many of America's leading art museums. However, that excitement often fades when I visit their bookstores. There is still a need for more books by women that celebrate and explore the contributions of women to art history, and The Female Gaze in Art and Photography series helps fill that gap," says Selzer.

Women comprise approximately half of all visual artists in the United States, yet their work has historically represented a much smaller share of museum collections and the global art market. Although books exploring women artists have become increasingly common over the past two decades, publications dedicated to their contributions have traditionally received less attention than those focused on their male counterparts. Selzer believes museum bookstores have an opportunity to help bridge that gap by expanding the range of books available to visitors.

"There has been tremendous progress in recognizing women artists in museum galleries, and that deserves to be celebrated," says Selzer. "Now it's time for museum bookstores to reflect that same commitment. Visitors should be able to leave with books that explore the lives, achievements, and perspectives of women artists. The Female Gaze in Art and Photography series was created to help tell those stories and inspire a deeper appreciation of women's contributions to art history."

The Female Gaze in Art and Photography series has earned international recognition, receiving multiple prestigious literary honors, including the Independent Press Award, National Indie Excellence Award, Next Generation Indie Book Award, and the Big Book Award.

Volume One features twenty contemporary women artists and photographers from around the world, exploring how each expresses the female gaze through her work. Volume Two examines influential women artists from history whose artistic achievements continue to inspire generations. The forthcoming Volume Three highlights pioneering Australian women artists whose stories deserve greater international recognition.

"The gallery experience doesn't have to end at the exit," Selzer concludes. "A thoughtfully chosen book can inspire curiosity, preserve important stories, and ensure visitors leave with a richer appreciation of the women whose art has transformed our understanding of creativity."

About Anita Selzer

Anita Selzer is an award-winning Australian author whose work explores overlooked histories, women's achievements, and cultural identity. Her internationally acclaimed The Female Gaze in Art and Photography series has received numerous literary awards for its contribution to arts publishing and continues to amplify the voices of women artists whose creativity has enriched the world's cultural heritage.

To learn more, click here: https://anitaselzerauthor.com.au/

Anita Selzer is available for interviews.

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