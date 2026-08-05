Social Strategy1 and OrchardLink Launch 'Catalyst': A Revolutionary AI-Powered RCS Branded Sales Agent

This new conversational AI platform qualifies leads, answers customer questions and schedules appointments through branded Rich Communication Services Messaging

Catalyst demonstrates what’s possible when conversational AI is delivered through the native messaging experience that consumers use everyday” — John Duffy, CEO, OrchardLink

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Strategy1 , a leader in data-driven marketing and lead generation, and OrchardLink .ai, a pioneer in conversational artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of Catalyst , an AI-powered RCS branded sales agent that enables businesses to engage customers and prospects through rich conversational mobile messaging. In early customers deployments, Catalyst has achieved engagement rates exceeding 40%, demonstrating a significant opportunity to engage with existing customers and improve lead qualification and sales conversion.In its initial deployment, Catalyst leverages advanced AI to automatically initiate dynamic, branded RCS interactions with individuals who have expressed interest in a company’s products or services. Operating 24/7, the AI sales agent guides prospects through an authentic, conversational experience—answering complex questions in real-time and showcasing rich visual depictions of products directly within the native messaging app.The primary objective of this initial use case is to seamlessly bridge the gap between initial interest and a closed sale by qualifying leads before they ever speak to a human. By handling top-of-funnel inquiries and scheduling high-value appointments for sales representatives, Catalyst ensures that human teams spend their time exclusively with highly motivated, well-informed prospects."The initial returns we are seeing with Catalyst are nothing short of extraordinary," said Dennis Stoutenburgh, CEO, Social Strategy1. "In an era where capturing consumer attention is harder than ever, achieving a 40%+ interaction rate proves that consumers want immediate, visually rich, and authentic interactions. Because of this success, we are aggressively rolling Catalyst out across our broader lead generation client portfolio."“Catalyst demonstrates what’s possible when conversational AI is delivered through the native messaging experience that consumers use everyday” said John Duffy, CEO, OrchardLink. “Rather than force customers to download another app or navigate to a website, businesses can now create an interactive workflow to provide customers real-time answers and solutions inside the native RCS messaging thread.”Catalyst transforms standard text messaging into a premium, interactive brand experience without requiring users to download an app or visit an external website. It provides businesses with a continuous, round-the-clock sales pipeline that nurtures leads at the exact moment of intent.Key Benefits of Catalyst Include:• Unprecedented Engagement: Initial rollouts show over 40% of recipients actively interact and converse with the AI agent.• 24/7 Authentic Interaction: Delivers instant, human-like, and brand-accurate responses all day, every day.• Rich Media Capabilities: Utilizes native RCS features to display high-quality images and carousels of products.• Higher Conversion Rates: Delivers deeply qualified leads and pre-scheduled appointments directly to internal sales teams.For any business looking to scale their sales pipeline and provide an authentic, 24/7 interactive experience for their customers, live demonstrations of Catalyst are now available.To schedule a demonstration, please visit www.orchardlink.ai About Social Strategy1Social Strategy1 is a premier digital marketing and lead generation agency dedicated to helping businesses scale through data-driven strategies, cutting-edge technology, and optimized conversion funnels.For more information about Social Strategy1, visit our website at www.socialstrategyone.com About OrchardLink.aiOrchardLink.ai is at the forefront of conversational AI innovation, developing proprietary, scalable, next-generation RCS Branded Sales Agents that transform how brands engage, nurture, and convert audiences through mobile messaging.For more information about OrchardLink, visit our website at OrchardLink.ai.

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