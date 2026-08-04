Seattle Parks and Recreation offers Teen Tennis Late Night

This summer Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Amy Yee Tennis Center (AYTC) and the Amy Yee Tennis Foundation (AYTF), are bringing back Teen Tennis Late Night for ages 13-19.

Friday nights starting July 17, from 6:45-9:15 PM, we will be running teen tennis on two courts inside at AYTC. Courts will be supervised by a combination of volunteers, coaches and certified teaching pros. Open to all levels but will have a focus on beginner/advanced beginner and low-intermediate/intermediate players. Beg/Adv Beg can expect a basic lesson format with skill building and some games. Intermediate players can expect more of a high school practice feel with drill/game/open hit and pointers.

If you are interested in being a volunteer please contact aytfprogramming@gmail.com.

Did You Know?

AYTC offers a variety of drop in and reduced fee options for youth during the summer!