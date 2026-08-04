Seattle Parks and Recreation offers Teen Tennis Late Night
This summer Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Amy Yee Tennis Center (AYTC) and the Amy Yee Tennis Foundation (AYTF), are bringing back Teen Tennis Late Night for ages 13-19.
Friday nights starting July 17, from 6:45-9:15 PM, we will be running teen tennis on two courts inside at AYTC. Courts will be supervised by a combination of volunteers, coaches and certified teaching pros. Open to all levels but will have a focus on beginner/advanced beginner and low-intermediate/intermediate players. Beg/Adv Beg can expect a basic lesson format with skill building and some games. Intermediate players can expect more of a high school practice feel with drill/game/open hit and pointers.
If you are interested in being a volunteer please contact aytfprogramming@gmail.com.
Did You Know?
AYTC offers a variety of drop in and reduced fee options for youth during the summer!
- Junior Service Walk ON: Anytime there is a court open, during operating hours, youth under 18 can play for free with other youth under 18.
- Family Tennis: An adult and youth, under 18, can reserve a court, same day, and only pay the adult’s share of the court fees.
- Junior Service Time: Youth under 18 can book 1 of 5 courts, starting on Wed’s for courts on Friday’s from 345-615pm with no fees.
- Volunteer Service Hours: Youth can volunteer to work with a variety of programs and not aonly gain experience coaching, but also pick up service hours towards graduation or improving a college resume.
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