East Maui Water Authority accepting grant applications Aug. 12-Oct. 1, 2026

Individuals, nonprofits and for-profit businesses with projects that support watershed restoration, education, research and/or cultural knowledge-sharing that benefit the communities of Huelo, Honomanū, Keʻanae and Nāhiku are encouraged to apply for County of Maui East Maui Water Authority (EMWA) grants. The grant application period runs Aug. 12, 2026, through 5 p.m. Oct. 1. EMWA has a total of $150,000 available for Fiscal Year 2027 grant awards.

Free in-person and online workshops will be held to help guide applicants through the process and answer questions. Prescheduled appointments during office hours are also available. First-time applicants are strongly encouraged to attend a meeting or make an office appointment.

Workshops include:

• Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. at EMWA office, Kahului, and online. To receive details about the online and in-person workshop, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/emwa and click on EMWA Grant Opportunities.

• Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at Keʻanae Uka, East Maui

• Thursday, Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at Haʻikū Community Center, Haʻikū

Key eligibility requirements include (but are not limited to):

• Watershed restoration and stewardship benefitting the local community, including care of ʻauwai, loʻi kalo, invasive species control, reforestation and other forms of mālama ʻāina;

• Community education and cultural knowledge-sharing, including sharing of place-based, cultural and scientific knowledge, facilitation of cross generational knowledge transfer, and documenting, sharing and amplifying ʻike kūpuna; and

• Data collection and research, including streamflow monitoring, weather and rainfall monitoring and related studies.

To hand-deliver a completed application, contact EMWA staff in advance to schedule an appointment. Mailed applications must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Oct. 1, 2026. Applicants are encouraged to confirm with EMWA staff that their application has been received. Late applications or requests for extensions cannot be accepted.

Register to receive EMWA grant program information and updates at https://www.mauicounty.gov/emwa under EMWA Grant Opportunities, by emailing [email protected] or by calling (808) 270-8082.

The EMWA grant program reflects the department’s mission and values by investing in the well-being of East Maui’s communities and watersheds. It is the second-year grant program for the new department.

For more information, call EMWA (808) 270-8082 or email [email protected].