Household hazardous waste disposal now available through Douglas County GreenWorks

New year-round service gives residents a convenient, local option for safe disposal

Douglas County residents now have a convenient, local option to safely dispose of household hazardous waste through GreenWorks, the County’s one-stop destination for waste diversion services.

Residents can now schedule appointments to drop off household hazardous waste at the GreenWorks site in Sedalia.

The new year-round service expands access to safe disposal, eliminates the previous annual participation cap and makes it easier than ever for residents to responsibly dispose of common household chemicals and other hazardous materials that can be harmful to people, pets and the environment if disposed of improperly.

Residents can schedule an appointment and view a complete list of accepted materials on the Household Hazardous Waste webpage.

Household hazardous waste disposal is the third phase of the County’s GreenWorks rollout. The County has already expanded slash-mulch and green yard waste services to six days a week and launched year-round electronics recycling. The final phase, the GreenWorks biochar facility, is expected to open later this year.

The new Household Hazardous Waste program is expected to save Douglas County approximately $200,000 annually while allowing more residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste throughout the year.

About GreenWorks

GreenWorks is Douglas County’s one-stop destination for waste diversion services. Located in Sedalia, GreenWorks provides residents with convenient access to slash-mulch and green yard waste disposal, electronics recycling, household hazardous waste disposal and, soon, biochar services. By bringing these programs together in one location, Douglas County is improving resident convenience, expanding access to waste diversion services and delivering long-term savings for taxpayers.