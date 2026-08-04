Recreation opportunities for kids expand thanks to voter funding and partnerships

Board of Douglas County Commissioners approves $7.5 million contribution to new Gold Crown Field House in Castle Rock

Thanks to voter funding and a partnership among Douglas County, the Town of Castle Rock and Gold Crown Foundation, a new indoor field house will bring more sports and recreation opportunities to kids in Douglas County.

During a Business Meeting on Aug. 4, the Board of Douglas County Commissioners approved a $7.5 million funding agreement with the Gold Crown Foundation for a new 65,000-square-foot field house in Castle Rock.

The allocation Tuesday formalizes one of several historic investments in park amenities countywide using the voter-approved Parks, Trails, Historic Resources and Open Space Fund. Voters originally approved the fund in 1994 and renewed the source again in 2022 to preserve and enhance Douglas County’s exceptional quality of life.

Following voter approval, extensive community engagement demonstrated the need for additional parks and recreation amenities. Residents consistently expressed a desire for more indoor recreation opportunities, expanded youth sports facilities and strategic partnerships that maximize taxpayer investments.

Using that feedback, the Board identified four priority investment areas countywide for the portion of the funding specifically allocated for parks and trails: Gold Crown Field House in Castle Rock, High Note Regional Park in Lone Tree, Salisbury Park in Parker and Zebulon Regional Sports Complex in northwest Douglas County.

The funding recommendation for Gold Crown was first reviewed and endorsed by the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board, a citizen board established to evaluate projects and provide recommendations consistent with the intent of the voter-approved fund.

“For decades, our county has faced a significant shortage of parks and recreational fields,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle. “If you’re a parent with kids who play sports, you know how difficult it can be to find field time. Castle Rock has really stepped up with the Gold Crown Project, and Douglas County voters stepped up too. More than 87% of voters approved the Parks, Trails, Historic Resources and Open Space sales and use tax. Today, we’re putting that investment to work through projects like this one, Parker’s Salisbury Park, High Note Regional Park in Lone Tree, Zebulon and Brick Yard.”

“I would remind folks that this is part of the largest and most historic delivery of recreational amenities in the history of Douglas County,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “In combination with what’s happening in each of our Commissioner Districts and including Zebulon, it’s really an exciting time for Douglas County, and I’m thrilled with the continued commitment to collaborate across our county.”

“At one point, we were asking whether there was truly broad support for this project,” said Commissioner George Teal. “It turned out we had been receiving emails from Gold Crown patrons. I asked to review them, and I was handed a stack of paper nearly four inches thick. That level of community support spoke for itself. I don’t think this is just a Castle Rock project or a Douglas County project — it’s an investment that will benefit youth sports across the Front Range.”

“This investment in youth sports and programming will directly benefit children and families in Castle Rock and throughout the region,” said Town of Castle Rock Mayor Gray. “By working together with Douglas County and the Gold Crown Foundation, we’re expanding recreation opportunities in a way that creates lasting value for our community.”

About Gold Crown

Once completed, the approximately 65,000-square-foot indoor field house will feature six basketball courts, 12 overlapping volleyball courts, a multi-purpose room for STEM and enrichment programs, and flexible space for youth sports tournaments, leagues and community programming.

In addition to the County’s contribution, the Town of Castle Rock is partnering with Gold Crown Foundation by providing the proposed 22-acre site and working collaboratively to bring the project to fruition.

Gold Crown Foundation’s existing Lakewood Field House is operating at capacity, with many youth programs reaching waiting lists or turning participants away. Approximately 18% of Gold Crown’s participants already come from Douglas County and travel to Lakewood for practices, leagues and tournaments. The current facility welcomes approximately 450,000 to 500,000 visitors each year and is booked more than 300 days annually. The new Castle Rock location is expected to attract approximately 500,000 visitors annually from communities throughout the southern I-25 corridor.

The County’s $7.5 million investment will be distributed in two installments as project milestones are met, with safeguards to ensure taxpayer funds are used exclusively for construction of the facility. The agreement also requires regular progress reporting and accountability throughout the project.

Learn more about this funding source on the County’s website.