County Executive Adam Bello, Rochesterworks, And Mcc Break Ground On New Career Center At Monroe Community College

August 4th, 2026

$14.5 million facility will open on Downtown campus in Fall 2027

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Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today joined Monroe Community College (MCC) President Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, Congressman Joe Morelle, RochesterWorks CEO Dave Seeley, Empire State Development VP Vinnie Esposito, and members of the New York State legislature to officially break ground on the new Career Center at MCC’s Downtown campus.

The $14.5 million investment will create a 24,000-square-foot, modern facility designed to provide students with seamless access to career resources in one convenient location. This partnership will create stronger connections between workforce services, higher education, and industry, helping residents move more efficiently from career exploration, to skills training, to sustaining employment.

“With the opening of the RochesterWorks Career Center we are bringing together two of our region’s finest organizations for a collaborative effort that will enhance workforce development by improving career readiness and connecting students and employers in high demand fields,” said County Executive Bello. “Thank you to Dave Seely for investing in job training that strengthens in our community. Thank you to Dr. Deanna R. Burt-Nanna for your partnership. Thank you to Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, Congressman Morelle, and our state delegation for their continued support expanding economic opportunity throughout Monroe County.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Our support for the RochesterWorks and Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center at MCC’s downtown campus will further strengthen the critical workforce development efforts underway in the region, helping to advance Governor Hochul’s broader statewide goals. This innovative and collaborative initiative will offer job seekers convenient access to training opportunities that promote pathways to promising professional careers.”

"RochesterWorks is excited to break ground on our new Comprehensive One-Stop Career Center at Monroe Community College's Downtown Campus," said Dave Seeley, CEO of RochesterWorks. "This new location will make our services more accessible to both job seekers and employers while strengthening our partnership with MCC. Whether you're entering the workforce for the first time or are an experienced worker seeking new skills and career opportunities, this facility will create a seamless pathway from career exploration and training to employment. We are grateful to the many public and private partners whose generous investments are making this project possible and helping us create what will be the premier One-Stop Career Center in New York State.”

RochesterWorks is a nonprofit organization that serves as the workforce development board for Monroe County, providing free employment, training, and career services for job seekers, as well as recruitment and grant resources for local businesses.

“The RochesterWorks Career Center represents an important opportunity to build upon the robust workforce ecosystem MCC has developed at our Downtown Campus, reinforcing the College’s position as both a community convener and a leader in workforce development. It exemplifies the power of collaboration, with an impact that will extend across the region by strengthening workforce resilience, advancing business success, and fueling economic growth. Above all, it will help transform lives and catalyze bright futures for our community and its residents,” said Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, Monroe Community College President. “For anyone trying to start a career, change jobs, or earn more, the hardest part shouldn’t be figuring out where to start. The RochesterWorks Career Center at MCC’s Downtown Campus will change that, and I’m proud to have secured $1.6 million in federal investment to help make it happen,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. “By combining MCC’s educational expertise with RochesterWorks’ deep connections to local employers, this project will connect talent with opportunity. This center will help more Rochesterians gain in-demand skills, land good-paying jobs, and build careers that support their families, while giving local businesses access to the workforce they need to grow.” “Everyone deserves the opportunity to build a rewarding career and provide for their family. Bringing Monroe Community College and RochesterWorks together under one roof will make it easier for students, job seekers, and employers to connect with the training, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed," said Congressman Morelle. "I'm grateful to Monroe Community College, RochesterWorks, and all of our partners for their leadership in making this vision a reality, and I look forward to seeing the lasting impact this new career center will have on our community.”

The project is funded by Monroe County, New York State, and RochesterWorks, with federal dollars secured by Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, and Congressman Morelle. The RochesterWorks Career center plans to welcome students in fall of 2027.