Oregon Division of Financial Regulation offers insurance tips for Oregonians affected by wildfires

August 4, 2026

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) has tips for homeowners and renters who have evacuated or been affected by wildfires, smoke, or ash damage.

“We know this is a hard time for many Oregonians as wildfires affect communities across the state,” said Oregon Insurance Commissioner TK Keen. “We want people to have these tips so they know what their insurance covers and what steps to take if they are affected by a wildfire.”

If you were evacuated, save your receipts. Your homeowners policy may pay for expenses such as lodging, food, and even pet boarding due to a mandatory evacuation. Be sure to check with your insurance company or agent to confirm your specific coverage. Coverage is typically available for fire, smoke, and ash damage to your home and personal property.

Additional living expenses (ALE) are typically subject to your deductible, so before you file a claim, be sure it makes sense to do so. It is important to note that a claim can be counted against you for underwriting purposes, even if the insurance company does not make a payment. Most homeowners and renters’ insurance policies help pay for extra expenses such as ALE if you are unable to live in your home. Every company handles these expenses differently. Check with your company or agent for specifics.

If you have not evacuated and it is safe to do so, make a quick home inventory list by taking photos or video of each room in your home. Pay close attention to what is on the walls and in drawers and closets. Don’t forget storage areas such as the attic and garage. You can also check your insurance company’s website for an app or checklist that will help. Creating that list will help you after a fire or disaster. If your personal belongings are damaged, the insurance company will request a list of items that are damaged or destroyed. Take some time to work on your home inventory list now. Look through your photos and videos to help recall personal items. Be sure to look for smaller items, such as jewelry. To the best of your ability, write down the age, original cost, and replacement cost of each item.

Ask about your auto coverage, too. You need comprehensive coverage on your auto policy to cover fire, smoke, and ash damage, no matter where your vehicle is located at the time of loss.

Following these tips will help save you money, time, and stress during a wildfire and its aftermath. For more information on preparing for a wildfire, visit DFR’s wildfire page.

If you still have questions or concerns, DFR’s consumer advocates are here to help. Call the team at 888-877-4894 (toll-free), email them at dfr.insurancehelp@dcbs.oregon.gov, or visit dfr.oregon.gov.

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About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon’s largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.