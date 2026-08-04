Governor Newsom announced the deployment of additional firefighting resources and specialized personnel to Washington and Oregon

California is stepping up across the West to help our neighbors to battle historic wildfires

CAL FIRE engines preparing for deployment to Washington State

What you need to know: Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California is deploying more firefighters and resources to both Oregon and Washington, helping our fellow neighbors while maintaining firefighting readiness at home.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is deploying 20 CAL FIRE engines and four California-based Rapid Extraction Module Support teams through Cal OES to assist with ongoing wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, supporting firefighting efforts as Oregon and Washington face severe fire conditions. While California continues to support wildfire response efforts, resources across the state remain strong and available. These deployments do not impact California’s ability to respond to emergencies and protect communities at home.

“We believe in science, and we also believe in our own eyes. Across the globe, the accelerating impacts of climate change are reshaping lives, threatening homes, and destroying entire communities. California knows the devastation of catastrophic wildfires, and we are standing with our neighbors.” Governor Gavin Newsom

Since July 16, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has coordinated the deployment of 380 personnel and 60 fire engines and water tenders to support firefighting efforts in Oregon and Washington. These deployments include firefighters, mechanics, chief officers, and support personnel under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact process, which provides immediate and expedient support from one state to another.

Rapid Extraction Module Support teams from the Orange County Fire Authority, the Los Angeles City Fire Department, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, and the Corona Fire Department are highly trained, specialized firefighters who provide rescue and emergency medical support to crews operating in dangerous wildfire conditions. Three teams have been sent to Oregon and one to Washington State, each consisting of four personnel. The teams will be assigned to the Coleman Creek and Second Flat fires in Oregon and the Little Giant and Dirty Face fires in Washington.

The California Conservation Corps (CCC) is supporting base camp operations at four fires in Washington and Oregon. A total of 117 Corpsmembers and staff are assisting the U.S. Forest Service with supply distribution and camp maintenance, ensuring that fire crews are fully cared for before and after they work the fire line. So far this year, in addition to supporting nine California wildfire base camps, the CCC has deployed crews to four other states: Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho.

Governor Newsom also acknowledged the safe return of more than 40 CAL FIRE personnel after a successful 14-day deployment supporting firefighting efforts in Oregon. CAL FIRE Strike Teams were deployed under the Northwest Compact and returned to California on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Following a 14-day assignment supporting wildfire suppression efforts in Oregon, 96 local government firefighters and 25 fire engines are also returning home to California. Golden State firefighters worked alongside local, state, and federal partners to protect lives, property, and critical natural resources while supporting communities affected by the wildfire.

This summer, California has supported multiple states across the West as they face their own severe fire seasons. These deployments have included on the ground firefighting, urban search and rescue support, and recovery planning, alongside continued coverage for communities here at home.

California personnel following a 14-day deployment to Washington State

From Bainbridge Island to Burgundy

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California has deepened partnerships with states, tribal nations, and international regions facing the same climate‑driven threats. These agreements allow firefighters, specialists, and equipment to move quickly to where they are needed most and create channels for sharing lessons learned from large, complex fires.

In addition to helping states like Washington and other western states respond to active fires this summer, Cal OES provided technical assistance and training to French emergency and fire officials as they prepare for and respond to their own wildfires. California experts are sharing best practices on incident management, modern wildfire modeling, and community protection, strengthening ties with European regions and helping protect communities far beyond the state’s borders.

Filling the gap

As climate‑driven fires grow larger and more destructive, California continues to move forward with its own investments and mutual aid commitments, even as federal disaster leadership and long‑term recovery support have not kept pace with the scale of the crisis.

California has strengthened mutual aid systems, invested in modern firefighting technology and personnel, and created new tools to help wildfire survivors rebuild, often stepping in where other levels of government have lagged or delayed aid. The state’s willingness to deploy teams across the West and send technical experts overseas underscores a broader choice: to lead, rather than wait.

Strong at home, strong for our neighbors

CAL FIRE and Cal OES remain committed to protecting California communities while standing ready to support partner states and countries through mutual aid, technical assistance, and international climate partnerships, as peak wildfire season intensifies across the West and around the world.

Recently, California deployed a team to Washington under the Northwest Compact, and by sending other CAL FIRE and Cal OES resources across the West and overseas for training and technical support, California is strengthening firefighter and public safety and demonstrating that with the right investments in training, staffing, and technology, a state can be both well‑protected at home and a reliable partner beyond its borders. The Northwest Compact is a long‑standing mutual aid agreement among western states and Canadian provinces that allows them to share firefighters, leadership teams, and equipment when local resources are overwhelmed, while still ensuring each state keeps enough personnel ready at home.

Since 2020, CAL FIRE’s Incident Management Teams have been activated 65 times to support complex incidents. These deployments have included responses to major wildfires, natural disasters, and extended recovery efforts, including support to the State of Hawaii following the devastating Maui wildfires.

Last month, California deployed resources to Colorado, marking the first time CAL FIRE has deployed firefighting resources to Colorado under the National Association of State Foresters (NASF) state-to-state partnership. California also recently deployed firefighting resources to Oregon under the Northwest Compact.

California teams have responded to disasters in Florida, Washington, Alaska, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, Wisconsin, Hawaii, Jamaica, Arizona, and Puerto Rico. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and Hurricane Ian are among other events California has supported.