Senator Wiener Introduces Proposal to Rename Bay Bridge Tunnel For Emperor Norton

Senator Wiener announced a resolution to name the Emperor Norton Tunnel, capping nearly a century of community advocacy for recognition of the San Francisco icon.

SAN FRANCISCO – Senator Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 193 to rename the Yerba Buena Tunnel in the Bay Bridge the Emperor Norton Tunnel. Joshua Norton, who proclaimed himself “Emperor of these United States and Protector of Mexico” in the mid 1800s, was a champion for inclusion during a wave of anti-Chinese exclusion in California. He inspired a character in Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, among other works, and was an early champion of the construction of the Bay Bridge. This year marks the Bay Bridge’s 90th anniversary and the 180th anniversary of Emperor Norton’s arrival in the United States.

Senator Wiener issued the following statement:

“Emperor Norton was a San Francisco original. At a time when Chinese Californians were being targeted with exclusion and harassment, he stood up against hate and preached inclusion. At a time of war, he stood against violence and hostility. His calls for universal peace and dignity have delighted and inspired generations of San Franciscans. It’s small wonder that his shining light has inspired Mark Twain and other artists.

“Emperor Norton was also more than 50 years ahead of his time in calling for the construction of the Bay Bridge. It’s only fitting that part of that bridge bear his name. Long live Emperor Norton.”

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