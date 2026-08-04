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Senator Sasha Renée Pérez issues statement on the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s report identifying…

SACRAMENTOSenator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) has issued the following statement on the release of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s report identifying the cause of the Eaton Fire:

“The findings of this report confirm what the people of Altadena have known for over a year and a half: A Southern California Edison decommissioned powerline started the Eaton Fire that took the lives of 19 innocent people, devastated thousands of families and scarred a beautiful community. 

“We must not lose sight of what is most important: two out of three Eaton Fire survivors are still displaced. The road to recovery has been long and difficult and will not be complete until every survivor has received justice."

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Senator Sasha Renée Pérez issues statement on the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s report identifying…

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