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Press Release: Board of University & School Lands reports highest-grossing single auction of mineral leases in nearly 14 years

Bismarck, ND – On behalf of the Board of University & School Lands (Land Board), the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands (Department) is pleased to announce that its online October 2025 oil & gas lease auction grossed

$49.5 million, which was its highest since the February 2012 auction that generated $85 million. The October 2025 auction involved 708 tracts totaling over 64,000 acres, with 578 tracts receiving bids from 51 bidders.

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View November 5, 2026 Full Press Release

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Press Release: Board of University & School Lands reports highest-grossing single auction of mineral leases in nearly 14 years

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