Fruita Motor Vehicle Office temporarily closed due to connection issues
As of Tuesday August 4, the Fruita Motor Vehicle Office is temporarily closed. There are issues with connectivity to the Colorado Department of Revenue.
The office will likely be closed until Thursday this week. If the issue is fixed before then, the office will reopen as soon as possible.
“We are working with the Colorado Department of Revenue to restore connectivity and resume services as quickly as possible,” said Bobbie Gross, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.
The main Motor Vehicle office at the Central Services building at 200 S. Spruce Street, and the office in Clifton are still open for their normal business hours.
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