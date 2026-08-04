Bringing Compassion Back to Real Estate: Gillum Realty Launches in Metro Topeka

Brokerage Founded by 16-Year Industry Veteran Debbie Gillum Pairs Deep Local Market Expertise with a High-Touch, Service-First Philosophy

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gillum Realty , a full-service residential real estate brokerage, today announced its official launch serving homebuyers and sellers across the greater Topeka metropolitan area, including Shawnee County and surrounding communities.Founded by 16-year real estate veteran and licensed broker Debbie Gillum, the new firm was established to address a growing demand in the regional market for highly responsive, personalized, and transparent client representation. Gillum Realty provides comprehensive guidance across residential purchases, property sales, first-time buyer navigation, and relocation services."Navigating today's housing market can be one of the most significant financial and personal events in a person’s life," said Debbie Gillum, Founder and Principal Broker of Gillum Realty. "Gillum Realty was established on the principle that real estate representation should be grounded in rigorous market knowledge, open communication, and an unwavering commitment to protecting our clients' best interests from the initial consultation through closing and beyond."Addressing a Dynamic Regional Housing MarketThe launch comes at a strategic time for the Topeka housing market. With median home values remaining accessible compared to regional averages and a growing regional economy—supported by major healthcare systems, state government, and expanding tech sectors—Topeka continues to attract both local buyers and out-of-state relocations.Gillum Realty enters the market with specialized expertise in navigating local market dynamics, ranging from historic districts like Westboro and Potwin Place to suburban communities in the Auburn-Washburn (USD 437) and Shawnee Heights (USD 450) school districts, as well as nearby bedroom communities like Auburn and Silver Lake.Core Pillars of ServiceGillum Realty differentiates itself in the Northeast Kansas market through three core operational pillars:-Comprehensive Educational Guidance: Providing step-by-step navigation through the home buying and selling processes, including specialized assistance for first-time buyers seeking local down payment assistance programs, such as the Topeka Opportunity To Own (TOTO) initiative and state savings programs.-Hyper-Responsive Communication: Ensuring direct, continuous access between clients and experienced broker-level guidance, eliminating common industry friction points surrounding communication delays.-Protection and Legal Integrity: Leveraging 16 years of contract, negotiation, and market disclosure experience to ensure clients navigate complex property disclosures, Fair Housing guidelines, and purchase agreements with total confidence."Our goal is to build long-term relationships within this community," Gillum added. "Whether a client is buying their very first property, transitioning to a new home, or selling a longstanding family asset, Gillum Realty is built to provide the expertise, clarity, and peace of mind they deserve."Gillum Realty is now actively accepting prospective buyers and sellers. For more information regarding current inventory, seller representation, or real estate market analysis reports for the Topeka area , please visit GillumRealty.com or call (785) 555-0199.About Gillum RealtyGillum Realty is an independent, full-service real estate brokerage headquartered in Topeka, Kansas. Founded by broker Debbie Gillum, the firm offers expert real estate representation for buyers and sellers across Shawnee County and surrounding areas. Built on a foundation of integrity, deep market knowledge, and client-centric service, Gillum Realty specializes in residential sales, first-time homebuyer education, historic properties, and suburban relocations.For more information, visit gillumrealty.com.

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