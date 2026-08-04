CJSD warns residents of ankle monitor payment scam

Mesa County is issuing a scam warning to residents after receiving multiple reports of someone impersonating an employee of the Mesa County Criminal Justice Services Department and asking family members of CJSD clients to pay a fake ankle monitor fee.

The scammer has requested banking information when contacting potential victims and claimed payment is required for a person's release from the program. At least one recipient was preparing to make the payment before contacting county staff to verify the request.

CJSD can accept phone payments from existing clients, but clients generally initiate the call. The department does not call clients' family members or friends to request payments.

If you receive a similar call:

Do not provide banking or personal information.

End the call without making payment.

Contact CJSD directly using verified contact information.

Contact local law enforcement to submit a fraud report should you make the payment to the scammer.

To verify whether fees are owed or how to make a legitimate payment, contact CJSD at 970-244-3346 or cjsd-pts@mesacounty.us.