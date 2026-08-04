MPD Makes an Arrest in 11th Street Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a business burglary that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, August 2, 2026, at approximately 1:50 p.m., officers from the Third District responded to the report of a business burglary in the 2000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspects forcibly damaged the door to gain entry into the establishment. Once inside, they began taking items. A victim came downstairs, startling the suspects, and one suspect fled the scene with property.



Through investigative leads and security camera footage, Third District detectives were able to identify a suspect.



On Monday, August 3, 2026, Third District officers observed one of the suspects and placed him under arrest.



58-year-old John Emerson Williams was charged with Burglary two.



This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia



CCN: 26108008



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