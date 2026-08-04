MPD Seeking Person of Interest in Georgia Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) offense that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, August 3, 2026, at approximately 11:48 a.m., officers from the Fourth District responded to the report of a shooting in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital by DC Fire and EMS.

A person of interest can be seen in the video below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this person, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26108414

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