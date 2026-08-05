Medicreations, Inc. Promotes Mark Sanicki to Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

By accepting the Chief Commercial Officer role, I feel confident we will continue the growth trajectory of Medicreations for years to come”
— Mark Sanicki, CCO
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicreations, Inc., a leading innovator in medical aesthetic technology, today announced the promotion of Mark Sanicki to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Sanicki previously served as the Vice President of Sales.

In his new role as Chief Commercial Officer, Sanicki will be responsible for developing broader business partnerships, with a key focus on expanding relationships with Private Equity (PE)-backed medical aesthetic practices, strategic partnerships and OEM business development across the nation.

"Mark is a brilliant sales leader and has been instrumental in our triple-digit growth rate this year," said Ron Zakai, CEO of Medicreations, Inc. "In order to reach our overall corporate goals, we need someone with Mark's pedigree to help the company open new channels for growth."

Sanicki brings a proven track record of sales leadership, strategic expansion, and high-performance team building to the executive team. His promotion reflects Medicreations' commitment to scaling its commercial operations and capturing new market opportunities.

"I am extremely excited to be promoted to this new role for Medicreations," said Mark Sanicki. "By accepting this new challenge, I feel confident we will continue the growth trajectory of Medicreations for years to come."

About Medicreations, LLC.
About Medicreations, LLC: Based in Las Vegas, Medicreations is a premier manufacturer of cutting-edge medical aesthetic technology. From our US based, ISO Certified, FDA-Compliant facility, we engineer a diverse portfolio of advanced devices—including the Velo, MediSpa, MediDiode, MediLight and MediYag—designed to elevate the standard of medical aesthetic care.

We are dedicated to empowering practitioners by blending clinical excellence with exceptional business value. Every Medicreations system is backed by industry-leading 2-year warranties, comprehensive professional training, and a commitment to customer support that ensures our practice partners thrive.

To learn more about Medicreations, please visit our website at www.medicreations.com.

Ron Zakai
Medicreations, LLC.
+1 702-996-5962
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Medicreations, Inc. Promotes Mark Sanicki to Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

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Medicreations, LLC.
+1 702-996-5962
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