Maryland Criminal Defense Attorney Thomas J. Maronick Jr. Named to 2026 MD500

Maryland criminal defense attorney Thomas J. Maronick Jr. has been named a 2026 MD500 honoree in Criminal Law by The Daily Record.

Maronick is recognized among Maryland’s most powerful and impactful leaders in The Daily Record’s Criminal Law category.

This recognition reflects the work of our entire team and our continued commitment to protecting the rights and futures of people throughout Maryland.” — Thomas J. Maronick Jr., Founder and Senior Partner, Maronick Law LLC

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas J. Maronick Jr. , founder and senior partner of Maronick Law LLC , has been named a 2026 MD500 honoree in Criminal Law by The Daily Record.The MD500 recognizes Maryland’s most powerful and impactful leaders across business, law, nonprofits, higher education and other industries. The Criminal Law category recognizes defense attorneys and legal professionals who represent individuals facing misdemeanor, felony and federal criminal charges.“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among so many respected members of Maryland’s legal community,” Maronick said. “I built this firm around the belief that every client deserves dedicated, personal advocacy, regardless of the challenges they are facing. This recognition reflects the work of our entire team and our continued commitment to protecting the rights and futures of people throughout Maryland.”Maronick founded Maronick Law in 2008 and has since grown the firm into a statewide practice with eight offices, including locations in Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Ocean City and Rockville. His practice focuses on criminal defense, DUI/DWI and personal injury litigation.Beyond his casework, Maronick serves on the boards of the Maryland Association for Justice and the Maryland Criminal Defense Attorneys Association. He chairs the Maryland Association for Justice’s Criminal Law Committee and serves on the SAG-AFTRA Washington Mid-Atlantic Local Executive Board.Maronick is also a frequent legal analyst who provides commentary on high-profile criminal cases for national and regional news organizations. He has appeared on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” ABC’s “20/20” and “Nightline,” Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” NBC’s “Dateline” and other prominent outlets. His legal insights have also been featured by The New York Sun, USA Today and The Baltimore Sun.The MD500 recognition follows Maronick’s selection as a 2026 Leaders in Law honoree by The Daily Record.To view Maronick’s inclusion among The Daily Record’s 2026 MD500 Criminal Law honorees, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/md500/criminal-law/thomas-maronick-jr/ About Maronick Law LLCFounded in 2008, Maronick Law LLC represents clients throughout Maryland in criminal defense, DUI/DWI, personal injury and other legal matters. Led by founder and senior partner Thomas J. Maronick Jr., the firm operates eight offices across the state and is committed to providing individualized, diligent representation to every client. For more information, visit https://www.maronicklaw.com/

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