Mallplaza’s EBITDA grows 9.6% in the second quarter as it moves forward with its growth plan in Colombia

The company released its 2Q2026 financial statements, which registered USD 117.6 million in FFO, up +8.8% compared to the same period in 2025.

SANTIAGO, REGION METROPOLITANA, CHILE, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Following the announced purchase agreement to grow in Colombia, the company released its 2Q 2026 financial statements, which registered USD 117.6 million in FFO (Funds from Operation), up +8.8% compared to the same period in 2025.Santiago de Chile, 4 August 2026 - Plaza S.A. (BCS: PLAZA). - Mallplaza reported another quarter of solid economic results, with net income of USD 188.74 million (+8.7%) and 95.8 million visitors. The company, with 37 assets in Chile, Peru and Colombia, reached a Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of 2.36 million m2 and tenant sales of USD 1.8 billion (+ 6.7%). For its part, EBITDA reached USD 152.15 million (+9.6%), with a margin of 80.6%. There was also 5.5% growth in Same Store Rent (SSR), surpassing regional inflation.“The results for this period are positive and reflect both the solidity of our business strategy as well as the speed and capacity with which we are implementing it. As a company we are very committed to moving forward with our growth strategy and consolidating ourselves as the main asset platform in the region,” said Mallplaza CEO Pablo Pulido.As an important part of this growth strategy, a few days ago Mallplaza announced the agreement with the fund Pactia to acquire eight Gran Plaza shopping centers in Colombia. These assets will add over 180,000 m2 to the portfolio, bringing the total in that country to more than 460,000 m2.“The Colombian market is very attractive for the company, and we will continue to enhance it with a winning value proposition. We will have a platform of 45 assets in the Andean Region when this transaction is completed, 13 of them in Colombia,” Pulido adds.This acquisition will allow Mallplaza to grow with future expansions, transforming the commercial proposition and capturing synergies to increase its productivity per square meter. The deal's definitive close is subject to completion of the usual prerequisites for this type of transaction, in addition to its review by Colombian regulatory authorities.Regional growth plan The announced USD 600 million investment plan through 2028 is already over 50% formally committed for execution on works that have begun construction, with the expansion and reconversion of assets like Mallplaza Trébol, Mallplaza Oeste, Mallplaza La Serena and Mallplaza Norte in Chile, in addition to Mallplaza Trujillo and Mallplaza Piura in Peru.Regarding the transformation of its own assets, the company is accelerating over 1 million m² GLA of the portfolio, advancing and optimizing its value proposition with a solid commercial dynamic, achieving 472 contract renewals and the opening of over 156 new stores occupying a total of 24,360 m².One of the novelties presented during the reporting period is the arrival of Chile's first PriceSmart in Mallplaza Los Dominicos in 2027, enhancing the shopping center’s value offering.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.