STONECUTTER MEDIA, LTD. ANNOUNCES STREAMING AND SELECT THEATRICAL RELEASE OF GYM RAT ON OCTOBER 20

Psychological Drama Starring Josh Murray, Greg Orvis, Mariana Vicente, Lou Ferrigno Debuts on VOD Platforms and in Select Theaters Nationwide October 20, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonecutter Media, Ltd. a street savvy, independent distribution entity that has handled projects including 1780 starring Kevin Spacey, The Prey starring Danny Trejo, Bobcat Moretti with Vivica Fox and Red Wing with Glen Powell announces that GYM RAT, the feature directorial debut of Korstiaan Vandiver, will be available in select theaters and on North American VOD platforms beginning October 20, 2026. The film stars Josh Murray (Inheritance) Greg Orvis (Vikings) and Mariana Vicente (Ozark), and features bodybuilding champion and actor Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk).

GYM RAT follows Lonnie Milsap (Josh Murray), a fitness obsessed ex-convict freshly released from prison and chasing a dream of becoming the next Mr. Olympia. Struggling to rebuild his life, Lonnie takes a job selling steroids for a volatile gym owner and spirals deeper into a cycle of drugs, violence and self-destruction. Throughout the film, Lonnie is haunted by his lifelong idol, Lou Ferrigno, the international bodybuilding champion and pop culture icon whose physique and screen presence shaped Lonnie's identity from childhood. Ferrigno appears throughout the film as both himself and as a projection of the transformed man Lonnie believes he can become. A budding romance offers a ray of hope, but Lonnie's obsession with winning and his clashes with his bigoted bully of a boss threaten to derail everything, leaving audiences to wonder whether he will take a hard look in the mirror before it is too late.

Written and directed by Korstiaan Vandiver, GYM RAT is produced by Josh Murray, Korstiaan Vandiver and Spencer Folmar. The principal cast includes Josh Murray as Lonnie Milsap, Greg Orvis as Phillie, Mariana Vicente as Lena Mann, Gabriel Jarret as Doctor, and Lou Ferrigno as himself. The film also features Mike O'Hearn, Cazzey Louis Cereghino, Whitney Jones and Andre Rush. GYM RAT is a production of Blue Angel Entertainment and Fathoms DEEP, distributed by Stonecutter Media, Ltd.

“This story could have easily been something designed just to make people laugh, but I never wanted that,” said writer and director Korstiaan Vandiver. “I want GYM RAT to have a climactic point that is affecting its tragedy. I wanted to explore what it's like to be the person in society who is looked down upon and given up on, and what happens as a result. Worth isn't defined by accomplishment, or by how many letters you have behind your name.”

GYM RAT was a film of particular interest to Steve Karel, Stonecutter Media Ltd.’s principal, for its edge and mission, and because Karel spent many years as a promoter and TV packager of national bodybuilding and fitness events.

The film carries a TV-14 rating and has a runtime of 103 minutes.

About Stonecutter Media Ltd.

For more than 30 years, led by Steve Karel, Stonecutter Media Ltd. has helped clients crush the competition in media, entertainment, and live event production and distribution. Stonecutter looks for an element within each film that can become the hook for promotional and sales efforts, giving filmmakers the best chance at commercial success.

About the Filmmaker

Korstiaan “Kors” Vandiver is an Atlanta raised filmmaker who has collaborated with Academy Award winning actors and producers on a range of projects. Vandiver produced a full length documentary and contributed script notes to Nate Parker's Sundance winner, The Birth of a Nation. He serves as Honorary Chair of the Board for the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival. He most recently executive produced Color Book, starring Will Catlett, which premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Festival and is now streaming on Netflix. GYM RAT marks his feature directorial debut.

For more information, please visit www.gymratmovie.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UjLWcEafkY

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