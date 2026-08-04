Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment completes busy July training support mission at Fort McCoy

Aircrews and Soldiers with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment concluded another busy period of annual training support at Fort McCoy in July, providing aviation capabilities for numerous military training events while reinforcing the installation's role as one of the Army’s premier Total Force training centers.

Throughout July, the battalion’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and aviation crews supported a wide variety of training scenarios across Fort McCoy's more than 60,000 acres of maneuver land.

The unit assisted military organizations participating in annual training by providing aviation support for troop movement, command and control activities, and readiness operations while maintaining aircrew proficiency in realistic training environments. Fort McCoy’s extensive aviation facilities, ranges, landing zones, and maneuver areas continue to make the installation an ideal location for National Guard aviation training.

One of the battalion’s most visible missions occurred July 22, when Wisconsin Army National Guard aviators supported the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift at Fort McCoy. During the event, patriotic employers from Wisconsin and Minnesota boarded UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for flights to training locations across the installation, allowing them to gain firsthand insight into the missions performed by their Guard and Reserve employees while learning more about military training and readiness.

The Boss Lift showcased the flexibility of Army aviation while strengthening relationships between civilian employers and the National Guard. Participants observed training areas and interacted with service members to better understand the critical role employer support plays in maintaining military readiness.

The 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment is a familiar presence at Fort McCoy. The Wisconsin National Guard unit regularly conducts Black Hawk flight operations at the installation throughout the year and supports numerous training exercises involving Army National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other Department of Defense organizations. Previous aviation training at Fort McCoy has included flight proficiency missions, hoist operations, medical evacuation training, air assault support, and other readiness activities designed to prepare crews for operational missions.

According to the U.S. Army fact sheet, the UH-60 Black Hawk is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. Its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The versatile aircraft has significantly enhanced Army mobility through improvements in troop transport capacity and cargo-lift capability, making it one of the Army's most dependable and widely used aviation platforms.

The July training period once again highlighted the close partnership between the Wisconsin Army National Guard and Fort McCoy. By combining experienced aviation crews, modern aircraft, and Fort McCoy’s expansive training infrastructure, the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment helped support multiple organizations training simultaneously while maintaining the unit's own aviation readiness.

Fort McCoy annually supports tens of thousands of service members from the active Army, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, and other military services. The installation’s diverse ranges, airspace, maneuver areas, and support facilities continue to provide an ideal environment for aviation units such as the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment to train in realistic conditions while supporting military readiness across the Total Force.

Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on DVIDS by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO.

Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”