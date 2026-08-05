As Palm Beach County Grows, Leadership Becomes Its Most Strategic Asset

Petty Marsh

Palm Beach County seeing significant growth, investment, and change. Strong leaders will ensure growth strengthens rather than weakens the region’s character.

Every community has a story. Palm Beach County’s story is still being written. The leaders we choose today will help shape the legacy we leave for tomorrow.” — Shirley Schaff, Founder and Managing Director, Petty Marsh

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Beach County is in the midst of one of the most consequential periods of growth, investment, and change in its history. As new residents, capital, and ideas reshape the region, the quality of leadership inside its nonprofits, foundations, faith-based, and mission-driven organizations will largely determine whether that growth strengthens or dilutes the character of the community.“Palm Beach County has a remarkable history of philanthropy, civic leadership, and community engagement,” said Shirley Schaff, Founder and Managing Director of Petty Marsh, a retained search firm based in Palm Beach County. “As our communities continue to grow and evolve, there is an extraordinary opportunity to welcome new ideas while building upon the values that have long defined this place.”Communities are shaped not only by economic growth, but by the strength of the institutions that serve them. The leaders entrusted to guide those organizations influence how communities care for their neighbors, inspire generosity, strengthen civic life, and prepare future generations. Investing in exceptional leadership is one of the most meaningful ways to honor a community’s legacy while preparing it for what comes next.Today, Petty Marsh is formally announcing its exclusive focus on retained search for South Florida nonprofits and mission-based organizations. Working in partnership with boards and executive leadership, the firm is committed to identifying leaders who understand the mission of the organizations they serve and the communities they call home.The firm’s long-term vision extends beyond leadership search. It reflects a belief that leadership is a form of stewardship — one that honors Palm Beach County’s distinguished history while embracing the opportunities of its next chapter. As the region continues to evolve, strong leaders will help ensure that its future remains rooted in service, community impact, and purpose.“Every community has a story,” Schaff added. “Palm Beach County’s story is still being written. The leaders we choose today will help shape the legacy we leave for tomorrow.”Petty Marsh is a retained leadership search firm founded and based in Palm Beach County, Florida, serving nonprofits and mission-driven institutions throughout South Florida. The firm partners with boards and executives to identify the next generation of leadership that strengthens organizations and the communities they serve.

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