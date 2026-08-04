Governor Abbott Activates Additional State Wildfire Response Resources Ahead Of Increased Fire Danger

August 4, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state wildfire response resources in anticipation of increased fire weather conditions in areas of the Texas Panhandle beginning today.

“I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate additional state wildfire response resources ahead of increased fire danger in the Panhandle,” said Governor Abbott. “Local responders will continue to have full access to state personnel, equipment, and aircraft to protect lives and property.”

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, August is typically the peak month for wildfires due to hot, dry conditions. Across large regions of Texas, wildfire potential is expected to increase due to dry vegetation, with a heightened concern over the next several days in the Panhandle and North Texas areas.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state wildfire response resources remain available to support local wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): State, local, and out-of-state firefighters and support personnel; heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; and more than 10 federally contracted firefighting aircraft including single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, and an air attack platform for surveillance and spotting

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas National Guard: Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters with firefighting capability

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to patrol roadways and assist stranded motorists

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, State Park Police

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Animal Health Commission: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

These resources are mobilized in addition to state resources previously deployed by the Governor to support local wildfire response efforts.

Last week, the Texas A&M Forest Service raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2, indicating that elevated fire danger is observed in some regions of the state. Texans are urged to implement wildfire prevention measures, including avoiding activities that may cause sparks or flames, making an emergency plan, following instructions from local officials, and keeping emergency supplies easily available.

Texans can access wildfire tips and safety information at tfsweb.tamu.edu and TexasReady.gov. All-hazards disaster preparedness information is located at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.